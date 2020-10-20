On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Guatemala seeks ex-minister in relation to cash discovery

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 10:41 am
< a min read
      

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors are seeking the arrest of the former communications minister for ex-President Jimmy Morales after finding a connection to a house in which authorities found about $16 million in various currencies last week.

The Special Prosecutor Against Impunity has carried out a number of searches for José Luis Benito Ruiz without success.

The money was found during an Oct. 14 search of a house in the colonial city of Antigua. It was inside 22 suitcases. The house was otherwise empty, but had a video surveillance system.

Benito Ruiz is a business man with a number of ventures, including breeding horses. He was one of Morales’ closest advisers.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

This is the second time prosecutors have sought Benito Ruiz’s arrest. The first time, a judge denied their request for an arrest warrant in a case of a shoddy highway construction project.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth