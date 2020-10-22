Poland’s top court rules out abortions for birth defects

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.

The decision by the country’s Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland.

The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.