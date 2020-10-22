On Air: Ask the CIO
Poland’s top court rules out abortions for birth defects

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 9:48 am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.

The decision by the country’s Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland.

The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

