Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90 — BBC

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 9:07 am
LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died. He was 90.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

