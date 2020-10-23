On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Slovenian premier endorses Trump’s reelection, joins others

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 12:11 pm
1 min read
      

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection on Friday, saying Joe Biden would be a weak leader.

With a tweet, Jansa added his name to a list of regional leaders who have openly supported Trump during the election campaign. They include Hungarian and Serbian populist leaders Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic, respectively.

“We respect the difficult, tragic personal life of Joe Biden and some of his political achievements years ago,” Jansa tweeted, referring to several major personal losses since Biden stepped into political life.

In 2015, his eldest son, Beau Biden, died of cancer. More than four decades earlier, a car crash killed his wife and daughter.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

“But today, if elected, he (Biden) would be one of the weakest presidents in history. When a free world desperately needs a strong U.S. as never before. Go, win, Donald Trump,” Jansa said.

Slovenia is the birthplace of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Also Friday, the Serb member of Bosnia’s three-member presidency, Milorad Dodik, urged Serbs living in the U.S. to vote for Trump.

“Serbs will certainly not vote for Biden — he’s simply a Serb hater,” Dodik said.

Right-wing conservatives in Eastern and Central Europe, like Orban, Vucic and Jansa, have sometimes copied Trump’s style of leadership.

Trump will face Biden in a Nov. 3 election as he seeks another four-year term. Biden is currently leading in the polls.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19