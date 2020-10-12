Trending:
Truck collides with tram in Zurich, 14 people injured

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 7:31 am
BERLIN (AP) — A truck collided with a tram in the Swiss city of Zurich on Monday, injuring 14 people aboard the tram, police said.

The accident happened near the Letzigrund soccer stadium in Switzerland’s biggest city. Police said the truck driver apparently was reversing out of a construction site and collided with the passing tram.

The collision ripped a roughly 13-meter (42-foot) gash in the side of the tram. Most of the injuries were light, including cuts and bruises.

