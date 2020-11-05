On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Belgian police arrest 2 minors suspected of plotting attack

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 9:05 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The office of Belgium’s federal prosecutor says two underage people suspected of plotting what it called a terror attack have been arrested.

Aged 16 and 17, they were arrested on Oct. 31 following raids in the cities of Eupen and La Calamine, located in the province of Liege. The prosecutor’s office said they are suspected of “attempted terrorist assassination and participation in a terrorist organization.”

The two minors have been placed in a youth protection center.

According to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, the two suspects had recorded a video of allegiance to the Islamic State group and are suspected of planning a stabbing attack against police officers.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

The arrests were made before Monday’s attack in Vienna, where a man who had previously tried to join IS went on a rampage in the Austrian capital and fatally shot four people before he was killed by police.

Four years ago, coordinated attacks killed 32 people and injured hundreds more at Brussels Zaventem airport and on the city’s metro system. Belgian authorities have since thwarted several terror plots.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio area engineer Russell Wahlay awarded the Bronze De Fleury