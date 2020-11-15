On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 3:58 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen