Death toll up to 7 in Uganda’s unrest after Bobi Wine arrest

By RISDEL KASASIRA
November 19, 2020 4:38 am
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The death toll from protests over the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine has risen to seven, police said Thursday, as a second day of demonstrations began.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the toll is likely to rise after more than 30 people were injured during the protests Wednesday in different parts of the East African country.

“There are those who are badly off,” he said.

Protests resumed for a second day in the capital, Kampala, with protesters blocking roads and burning tires.

Police and army have deployed heavily in the capital to stop the protests that broke out after Wine was arrested. Police accuse him of flouting COVID-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to address less 200 people.

Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power. The election is early next year.

