On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Iceberg floats toward South Georgia, puts wildlife at risk

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 9:23 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A giant iceberg the size of the U.S. state of Delaware is floating toward the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, raising fears it could indirectly endanger young wildlife.

The British Antarctic Survey said Wednesday it is concerned the iceberg may run aground near the island, preventing land-based marine predators from reaching food supplies and returning to their offspring.

Professor Geraint Tarling, an ecologist with the Antarctic Survey, said it is the time of year when seals and penguins are tending to pups and chicks. The distance penguin and seal parents have to travel to find food is important.

“If they have to do a big detour, it means they’re not going to get back to their young in time to prevent them starving to death in the interim,” he said.

        Insight by Red Hat: Federal technology experts examine why establishing an organizational culture around outcomes, with DevSecOps supporting them, is crucial in this exclusive executive briefing.

The giant iceberg, named A68, has been floating north since it broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf in July 2017, the Antarctic Survey said.

South Georgia, located in the southern Atlantic Ocean, is a British overseas territory,

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products