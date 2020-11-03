Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Ivory Coast electoral commission says Ouattara won 3rd term

By KRISTA LARSON
November 3, 2020 1:04 am
< a min read
      

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s electoral commission said Tuesday that President Alassane Ouattara had overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted the election.

Ouattara received 94.27% of the vote in Saturday’s election, the commission said. The voter turnout figure was 53.90%, according to election officials, while the opposition has maintained only 10% of Ivorians took part.

Ouattara had been expected to easily win the election after leading opposition figures called on supporters to stay home. The opposition first tried to get Ouattara disqualified from seeking a third term but that legal effort failed.

The president has been in power for nearly a decade and initially said he would not run again, but changed his mind after his party’s candidate died suddenly in July. He maintains that the two-term limit does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tensions surrounding the vote have raised fears of post-election violence in the West African country, where more than 3,000 people died in 2010-2011 when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to Ouattara. The opposition says more than 30 people have died in violence related to Saturday’s vote.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site