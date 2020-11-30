On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Poland, Hungary PMs meet over EU budget veto strategy

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
November 30, 2020 3:09 pm
2 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary met Monday to strategize over their threat to veto the European Union’s next budget and major coronavirus pandemic aid package that draws a link between bloc funding and members’ adherence to democratic standards.

Poland and Hungary have been in conflict with the EU for years over their democracy records and fear they may be targeted by the new mechanism that allows funds to be withheld from any of the EU’s 27 members that fall short of the bloc’s standards.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hosted Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban late Monday for talks on their protest strategy for the Dec. 10-11 EU summit that should approve the bloc’s urgently needed aid package and its 2021-2027 budget, totaling 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion).

It was the leaders’ second meeting on the subject in less than a week.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that for her, the rule of law is “the foundation of the European project” and that finding consensus in the summit won’t be easy.

“We know that we absolutely want to have a result. We also know how difficult that is if all 27 member states can’t agree on that result,” Merkel told a virtual gathering of members of parliaments’ European affairs committees.

She said it was up to politicians to come up with results “with which all can live.” But she warned that it won’t work without compromise “from all sides.”

Germany is currently holding the EU’s rotating presidency and is tasked with finding a compromise that will pave the way for January’s scheduled implementation of the financial package.

Hoping to mollify the EU’s stance, Morawiecki has vowed full transparency of the EU funds spending procedures in Poland.

______

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

        Read more World News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need