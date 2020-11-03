On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Spain chooses post-civil war film as Oscar candidate

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 8:02 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — “The Endless Trench,” a film about a man who hid for decades after Spain’s 1936-39 Civil War, will represent the country in the competition for this year’s Oscars for best foreign language movie, Spain´s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences said Tuesday.

The film, starring Spanish actors Antonio de la Torre y Belén Cuesta, tells the story of a man who remained for years hiding in his house for fear of arrest following the war that led to nearly four decades of dictatorship under late Gen. Francisco Franco.

The film, whose original title in Spanish is “La Trinchera Infinita,” was first shown at the 2019 San Sebastián film festival where it won best director and best screenplay.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site