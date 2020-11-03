On Air: America in the Morning
Tourist boat capsizes near Turkish Mediterranean coast

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 4:30 am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A search-and-rescue operation was underway on Tuesday after a tourist boat capsized near the Turkish Mediterranean coast of Alanya, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the boat.

HaberTurk television showed the boat turned to its side in waters near what appeared to be a rocky coast.

Coast guard rafts were seen transporting people to safety.

