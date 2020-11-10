On Air: Off The Shelf
Trump’s name spotted in Johnson’s Biden congratulations

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 10:58 am
LONDON (AP) — Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory: the ghost of an alternative message congratulating Donald Trump.

The words “Trump” and “second term” could be seen faintly in the background of the message, which was sent Saturday from the prime minister’s Twitter account shortly after Biden was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election.

The British government blamed a technical glitch.

“As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election,” the government said in a statement. “A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”

Johnson had a warm relationship with Trump, a supporter of Brexit, despite the two leaders’ differences on major issues such as climate change and the Iran nuclear deal.

The message sent by Johnson on Saturday said: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

