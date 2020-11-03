Trending:
Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 2:24 am
IZMIR, TURKEY (AP) — Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers.

The death toll in the earthquake reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey’s third-largest city.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.

