Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 1:17 am
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

The WHO director-general has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count of confirmed cases by Johns Hopkins University.

The tweet did not identify who among his contacts had been infected. The U.N. health agency is based in Geneva, where cases are increasing and where tighter restrictions were announced Sunday aimed to curb the spread of the virus. More than 1,000 new cases have been recorded each day recently in an area of about 500,000 people.

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water