Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

14 migrants drown after fleeing Venezuela for Trinidad

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 9:13 am
< a min read
      

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The bodies of at least 14 migrants who were traveling by boat from Venezuela to the nearby Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago were found over the weekend, officials said.

Eleven bodies were found Saturday at sea and three others discovered Sunday on a nearby beach, according to a statement by Venezuela’s government. Officials did not say how many people in total were on the boat.

An increasing number of Venezuelan migrants are traveling to Trinidad and Tobago as they flee worsening conditions at home. Last year, roughly 60 migrants disappeared following two shipwrecks.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran Margaret Klessen becomes first VA patient nationwide to receive COVID-19 vaccine