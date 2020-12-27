Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Avalanches kill 12 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian rescue workers ended their search for survivors Sunday following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported.

The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier.

The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches occurred is a popular weekend destination for hiking and climbing. Fridays are a day off for most Iranian workers.

State TV aired footage showing emergency crews using a helicopter to search for the missing. Iran’s Red Crescent Society also released photos of rescue workers unloading body bags from a helicopter Saturday.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The report said 11 people were found dead, and one died after being transferred to a hospital. It said rescue teams found 14 missing people during the operation.

Authorities said many had disregarded reports by the meteorological office about possible strong winds Friday.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier