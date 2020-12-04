On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bus plunges off bridge in Brazil, killing at least 10

By Associated Press
December 4, 2020 3:09 pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A bus careened off an overpass in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday, killing at least 10 people, according to the Twitter account of the federal highway police in that state.

Images on local media showed the smoking bus on its side atop train tracks after falling about 15 meters (49 feet). The accident happened beside the Piracicaba River.

Radio station CBN said that the death toll had reached 14 and that more than 20 people were injured.

