On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Congo president ends coalition amid political deadlocks

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
December 7, 2020 11:46 am
< a min read
      

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president has announced an end to the coalition between his party and that of former president Joseph Kabila.

President Felix Tshisekedi said that he will build a new coalition that will have a majority of seats in the national assembly.

He announced the decision to scrap the alliance with Kabila’s party after months of political deadlocks. Kabila’s supporters make up a majority in Congo’s legislature, which Tshisekedi threatened to dissolve if the crisis persists.

“We must not allow the future of our nation to be held hostage to political and positioning quarrels,” he said.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

In recent months there have been disputes on issues affecting Congo’s security, organization of elections, independence of the judiciary, and management of the sprawling country’s territory, said Tshisekedi.

Kabila stepped down in December 2018 after he lost to Tshisekedi in long-delayed elections, but he still holds considerable influence because of the majority that his party holds in the national assembly.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit