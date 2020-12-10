On Air: Ask the CIO
Dutch intelligence says it’s uncovered 2 Russian spies

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 10:36 am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands’ science and technology sector.

The General Intelligence and Security Service said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation.

“Both intelligence officers have been declared persona non grata by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Dutch agency said. “Consequently they are no longer allowed to work as diplomats in the Netherlands, and they will have to leave the country forthwith.”

The Dutch agency known as the AIVD said that the officers both worked for Russia’s civil intelligence agency known as SVR. One of them built a network of sources who work or used to work in the high-tech sector in the Netherlands, the AIVD said, the second agent “played a supporting role.”

“Some of these individuals received payment from the intelligence officer in exchange for information,” the agency said.

The revelation is likely to further cool already frosty Dutch-Russian relations. The two countries have long been at odds over the investigation into the downing in 2014 of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

The Netherlands has said it holds Russia legally responsible for the downing, which killed all 298 passengers and crew on the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight. Prosecutors say the passenger jet was shot down with a Buk missile that was transported into Ukraine from a Russian military base. Moscow has always denied involvement.

The Russian embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment on Thursday’s announcement.

