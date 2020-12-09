Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Explosion damages Polish store near Amsterdam, 3rd in 2 days

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 4:04 am
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days.

Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT).

Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther.

Police are investigating the blasts and have not revealed a possible motive.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

All three stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers