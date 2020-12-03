‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK warehouse

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 8:46 am
LONDON (AP) — A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called about the blast reported in Avonmouth on Thursday and has been been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

The service said it had been called to a large explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth at 11:22 a.m. local time.

It said local crews are attending the scene and that there were “multiple casualties on site.”

