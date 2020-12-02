On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 12:30 pm
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted Wednesday to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, which could impact the global medical marijuana industry.

The Vienna-based U.N. agency said in a statement that it had voted 27 to 25, with one abstention, to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed with heroin and several others.

The drugs that are on Schedule IV are a subset of those on Schedule I of the convention, which already requires the highest levels of international control, and the agency voted to leave cannabis and cannabis resin on that list alongside cocaine and opioids.

That means that member nations aren’t cleared to legalize marijuana under the international drug control system.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

The schedules weigh a drug’s medical utility versus the possible harm that it might cause, and experts say that taking cannabis off the strictest schedule could lead, however, to the loosening of international controls on medical marijuana.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game