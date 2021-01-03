Trending:
Get Email Alerts
World News

3 killed in flooding in southern Bolivian city of Sucre

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 10:45 am
< a min read
      

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A heavy downpour in southern Bolivia caused floods that killed three people and washed away vehicles and street kiosks, police said Tuesday.

About 10 people were treated for hypothermia after the deluge Monday night in part of Sucre city, according to medical reports. Hail blocked storm drains during the downpour, Osvaldo Rojas, the city’s emergency response director, told local media.

Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed condolences and pledged government help for those affected.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill