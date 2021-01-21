Trending:
Get Email Alerts
World News

Albania expels Russian diplomat, citing lockdown breaches

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 2:07 pm
< a min read
      

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania on Thursday expelled a Russian diplomat for allegedly not respecting the country’s virus lockdown rules.

An Albanian foreign ministry statement declared Alexey Krivosheev “person non grata,” asking him to leave the country within 72 hours.

The ministry said that since April last year there were continuous violations from the diplomat. It said Albanian authorities first contacted the ambassador but the diplomat still persisted in breaking pandemic restrictions.

“A repeated challenging of the protective rules and steps on the pandemic, and disregarding of the concern of the Albanian state institutions related to that, cannot be justified and tolerated any more,” the statement said.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

The ministry did not provide details on the alleged violations, or give the post of the diplomat.

Albania has set an overnight curfew, mandatory use of masks indoor and outdoors and social distancing.

“We hope that such a decision … at such a very challenging time for the globe, will be well understood from the Russian side as a necessary step to protect the health and security” of everyone in Albania, the ministry statement added.

Albania resumed diplomatic ties with Moscow in 1991, 30 years after the country’s then-communist regime severed previously close relations with Russia.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s