Trending:
Get Email Alerts
World News

Albanian soldier dies in Afghanistan peacekeeping mission

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 5:21 pm
1 min read
      

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday reported the death of a soldier in Afghanistan, the second from the tiny Western Balkan country to die during the international peacekeeping mission.

The soldier, identified as Xhevahir Jazaj, died Tuesday night at 1810 GMT (1:10 p.m. EST), the ministry said in a statement. It didn’t specify the location or give any details about the circumstances.

The ministry said that the Albanian military was assisting an investigation by the command of the Resolute Support Mission operation in Afghanistan, made up of around 10,000 troops from 38 countries, and they are gradually withdrawing troops.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has been part of the international mission since 2010. The country currently has 99 troops in Afghanistan, located at two bases in Herat and Kabul.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The ministry expressed condolences to the family and “assure the personnel in the mission and their families of continuous support in the successful accomplishment of their mission.”

Defense Minister Niko Peleshi communicated with both army contingents in Herat and Kabul, saying that they “are our pride in relations with … NATO and our strategic partners, the U.S. and EU.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the number of troops is around 10,000.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony