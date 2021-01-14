On Air: Panel Discussions
Italy’s ex-premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:59 am
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in the principality of Monaco to undergo medical tests for heart problems, his press office confirmed on Thursday.

The 84-year-old three-time premier is expected to return home in a few days.

Berlusconi was hospitalized for COVID-19 for about 10 days last September and underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016. He also has overcome prostate cancer and a series of other ailments. He has had a pacemaker for years.

Berlusconi described his bout with COVID-19 as “insidious,” calling it the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

The media mogul no longer holds public office, but remains the head of his Forza Italia party and is vocal in national politics.

In an interview this week, he urged political leaders to work out their differences after another former premier, Matteo Renzi, pulled support for the coalition government, threatening its survival. He called such “political games” an embarrassment during the pandemic.

