On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
World News

NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 2:36 pm
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says that Russian military activity near the alliance’s airspace increased slightly this year as its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft.

In a statement released Monday, NATO said almost 90%, or about 350 of these missions, were connected to flights by Russian military aircraft.

“This is a moderate increase from 2019,” NATO said. “Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners.”

NATO has two air operations centers – one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south – which together monitor all air movements across Europe.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

___

This story was first published on Dec. 28, 2020. It was updated on Jan. 8, 2021, to correct NATO’s description of Russian military activity. The alliance said the activity increased near NATO airspace, not in it.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires