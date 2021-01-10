On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
World News

Protesters arrested for criticizing Kazakhstan’s vote

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 8:42 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Dozens of people protesting Kazakhstan’s opposition-free election were arrested Sunday in the country’s capital and in its principal city.

Five parties are competing for seats in the lower house of parliament, but all are loyal to the government. The Central Asian country’s only registered opposition party declined to field candidates.

More than 30 demonstrators against the election were detained in the principal city of Almaty, according to the news agency Akipress. The Interfax news agency said an unspecified number of protesters were also detained in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

The ruling Nur Otan party is expected to maintain or increase its current domination of the parliament of the former Soviet republic, which is rich in oil, gas and mineral resources. The party is headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was in power from independence in 1991 until his resignation last year.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Although he stepped down, he retains significant power as head of the national security council.

Publish Settings

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill