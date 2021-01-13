Turkey approves China-based Sinovac vaccine’s emergency use

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have given the go-ahead for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotch Ltd., paving the way for the rollout for Turkey’s vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups.

The health regulatory authority, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, said Wednesday it had approved the vaccine’s emergency use following examinations that lasted for 14 days.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said he and members of Turkey’s scientific advisory council would receive the first shots later Wednesday. The vaccination program will begin on Thursday, starting with health care workers, he said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.