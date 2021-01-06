Trending:
Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:27 am
MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1 metric ton (1.1 tons) of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained in the case.

A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border.

It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The heroin, whose value is estimated at 2.3 billion hryvna ($81 million), was to be taken into the EU under the guise of diplomatic cargo, the statement said, but didn’t give further details.

