On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

WHO ‘disappointed’ at Chinese delays letting experts in

By JAMEY KEATEN
January 5, 2021 12:36 pm
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday that he is “disappointed” that Chinese officials haven’t finalized permissions for the arrival of team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, said members of the international scientific team have begun over the last 24 hours to leave from their home countries to China as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.

“Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China,” he told a news conference in Geneva.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials,” he said.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year