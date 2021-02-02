On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
World News

2 giraffes in Kenya park electrocuted by power lines

By TOM ODULA
February 22, 2021 1:58 pm
< a min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s wildlife agency says two giraffes were electrocuted on Sunday when they walked into low-lying electric power transmission lines that pass through the Soysambu Conservancy in western Kenya.

Trizer Mwakinya, head of communications at the Kenya Wildlife Service, said Monday that workers from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company “were on site” to rectify the problem.

But conservationist Paula Kahumbu in tweets addressed to the power company and the wildlife agency said the power lines have been killing giraffes, vultures and flamingos.

“Advice from experts was ignored. RIAs( Regulatory Impact Assessment) are notoriously poor on many development projects. Sad that it takes these kinds of deaths to wake some people up!” she said in a tweet.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

In an earlier tweet with a picture of two dead giraffes under an electric pole, Kahumbu said the two were of the Rothschild’s giraffe species. The Kenya Wildlife Service says there are only 609 Rothschild’s giraffes in the country. Close to 1,400 Rothschild’s giraffes remain in the wild in the world and according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature the species is not considered endangered anymore but is now in the near-threatened category.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
2|23 Transform 2021
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew of 27 Black Airmen from Travis Air Force Base flew a heritage flight honoring Tuskegee Airmen