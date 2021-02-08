Trending:
Get Email Alerts
World News

Biden, Modi pledge cooperation as both deal with China

By AAMER MADHANI
February 8, 2021 4:36 pm
2 min read
      

President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with the leaders of the world’s two biggest democracies agreeing to strengthen their nations’ partnership at a moment when both countries face strained relations with China.

India is in the midst of a 9-monthslong military standoff with China along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh. Tens of thousands of soldiers are facing each other at friction points in the region in sub-zero temperatures. At the same time, Biden is determined to depart from former President Donald Trump’s hot-and-cold relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump alternately courted and cajoled Beijing, pressing for a major trade agreement while downplaying China’s efforts to squelch pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Trump also initially assured Americans that China had the coronavirus “very well under control” before later blaming the Chinese government — often using xenophobic language — for being responsible for the worst public health crisis in the U.S. in more than a century.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Modi “agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific” and added that the leaders “resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld” in Myanmar, days after a military coup in the southeast Asian nation.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Biden and Modi are no strangers. As a senator, Biden was an important advocate of the 2008 civil nuclear deal between the countries.

The 2008 nuclear accord paved the way for the supply of U.S. high-tech equipment that India wanted along with the technology. The accord ended India’s isolation after it conducted nuclear tests in 1998 and refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The United States is also supporting India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a move that has been blocked by China.

Modi wrote on Twitter that he wished Biden success as he launches his administration.

“President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Modi tweeted.

Modi also had a warm relationship with Trump.

Trump last year, weeks before the pandemic locked down much of the globe, made a two-day visit to India that included a raucous rally at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium. The Republican president hosted Modi in 2019 in the U.S., a visit that included a side trip to Houston that drew about 50,000 people, many from the large Indian diaspora in the U.S.

___

Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed to this report.

        Read more World News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp