On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
World News

UK’s top court rejects Uber appeal, says drivers are workers

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 5:04 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.

The Supreme Court’s seven judges unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

The judges agreed with an earlier tribunal decision that found two Uber drivers were “workers” under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage.

“The employment tribunal was right to find that drivers are workers,” said Nicholas Hamblen, a supreme court judge, as he read out a summary of the ruling on a court livestream.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Uber had argued that the two were independent contractors. The company has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K.

Shares in Uber were down 3% in premarket trading in New York.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 NatCon 2021
2|19 Transform the IT Experience: Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing