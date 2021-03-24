Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
World News

AP journalist Thein Zaw says he’s being released in Myanmar

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 3:00 am
< a min read
      

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering a protest against the coup in Myanmar, told his family he has been informed he is being released from detention on Wednesday.

He has not yet left custody but was expected to be released soon. There was no official confirmation of his release.

He had been charged with violating a public order law that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.

Thein Zaw was one of nine media workers taken into custody during the Feb. 27 street protest in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and had been held without bail. About 40 journalists have been detained or charged since the Feb. 1 coup, roughly half of whom remain behind bars.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms