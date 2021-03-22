On Air: For Your Benefit
Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionage

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 10:31 am
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian diplomats accused by Bulgarian prosecutors of espionage will be expelled from the country, Bulgaria’s foreign ministry announced Monday.

The ministry said that the Russian Embassy in the capital, Sofia, has been notified that the diplomats have to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that “two Russian citizens with diplomatic immunity have carried out illegal intelligence activities.”

It added that the suspects could not be charged with espionage because of their diplomatic immunity.

