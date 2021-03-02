On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
World News

EU court: Poland’s judicial rules could violate EU law

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 6:25 am
1 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Poland’s new regulations for appointing judges to the Supreme Court could violate EU law.

The ruling obliges Poland’s right-wing government to discontinue these regulations and observe the principles of judicial independence and the right to judicial protection.

In a decision that could have a powerful effect on future court verdicts regarding judicial appointments, the ruling also allows Poland’s courts to refrain from applying the regulations introduced by the government in 2018 and 2019.

The legislation in Poland strengthened political influence over a top judicial body, the National Council of the Judiciary, and the body’s procedure of appointments to the Supreme Court. It also curbed the right to appeal the council’s decisions.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The regulations “which have the effect of removing effective judicial review of that council’s decisions … (proposing) candidates for the office of judge at the Supreme Court — are liable to infringe EU law,” the European Court of Justice said in its ruling.

The ruling was in response to a query by Poland’s top administrative court to the European court regarding a complaint by some judges. The judges said the new regulations stripped them of the right to appeal a decision rejecting them as candidates for the Supreme Court.

Based on Tuesday’s ruling, Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court can now review the appeals by the five judges.

Some lawmakers praised the court’s decision.

The ruling on Polish government’s “political interference in the judiciary is concrete evidence that the government is blatantly flouting the rule of law, despite multiple warnings. It is also destroying Europe’s trust in the legal system there,” said Jeroen Lenaers, a European Parliament member.

___

This story has been corrected to say Poland’s top administrative court turned to the ECJ, not the judges themselves.

        Read more World News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission