Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria

By SAM OLUKOYA
March 12, 2021 6:48 am
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped at least 30 students just weeks after a similar attack in the region, authorities said Friday.

The latest abduction took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, police said.

“About 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for,” the state’s commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement. Several staff of the school were also kidnapped, he added.

