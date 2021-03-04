Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
World News

Portugal: Number of wildfires, scorched areas falls by half

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:47 am
< a min read
      

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government is reporting major progress against wildfires that traditionally scorch the country each summer, saying Thursday the average annual number of blazes and charred area has fallen by more than half over the past three years compared with the previous decade.

Authorities enacted a broad range of measures after wildfires killed more than 100 people in 2017.

Though officials said climate change, including higher temperatures and lower rainfall, was partly to blame for the destruction, experts also identified poor forest management and preparedness as a cause of repeated outbreaks.

Authorities say they have opened more than 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) of firebreaks in recent years.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nobody has died in forest blazes in Portugal since 2017.

The government concedes, however, that much remains to be done to address the underlying causes of wildfires.

They include a migration of people from the countryside to urban areas, leaving large areas untended, and the large swathes of unbroken conifer forests and eucalyptus plantations, which are economically profitable but burn fiercely.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday