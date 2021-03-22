On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
World News

Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 9:05 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, months after widespread vaccination has started in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials on Monday, Putin said he will get his shot “tomorrow,” without specifying which vaccine out of three approved for use in Russia he will take.

According to the Russian president, over 6 million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and over 4 million have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Widespread vaccination with the domestically developed Sputnik V shot started in Russia in December, but has so far been going slower compared to many other countries.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

