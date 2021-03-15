On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Vatican excludes gay union blessing as God ‘can’t bless sin’

By NICOLE WINFIELD
March 15, 2021 7:38 am
ROME (AP) — The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions.

The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

