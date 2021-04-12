On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All schools in Ontario to shut and go to online learning

By ROB GILLIES
April 12, 2021 3:19 pm
TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more-contagious virus variants, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford said his government is moving schools to online-only after the April break this week.

Schools in Canada’s largest city of Toronto were already shut since last Wednesday. Now it will be province wide.

Ontario is now seeing more than 4,000 new infections a day in recent days and record intensive care numbers.

Spring break began Monday after the province postponed it in March to discourage travel during the pandemic.

