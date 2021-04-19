On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Endangered venomous Mexican lizards hatch at zoo in Poland

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 11:42 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two endangered Mexican beaded lizards have hatched at the Wroclaw Zoo in Poland, boosting the population of the venomous lizards.

The zoo said the lizards, which are difficult to breed in captivity, hatched in late February at the zoo’s terrarium, where the eggs had been kept in an incubator since an adult female laid them in August.

Zoo spokeswoman Joanna Kij said Monday that they are still being kept from the public’s view and keepers have not yet determined their sex.

In Mexico, the venomous, medium-sized lizards are killed because they are considered very dangerous, but the zoo experts say they only use venom in self-defense. Popular Mexican belief also says they can provoke lighting with their tails.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Adult males can grow to 90 centimeters (35 inches) and weigh up to 4 kilograms (9 pounds).

Three Mexican beaded lizards previously hatched at the zoo in 2016 and were transferred to the Singapore Zoo in 2018.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens