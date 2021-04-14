On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EU to negotiate major vaccine contract extension with Pfizer

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 7:48 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans Wednesday for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023.

In a sign of confidence in a company that has been a mainstay of Europe’s vaccination drive so far, von der Leyen said the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through 2023.

