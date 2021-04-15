On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

EU top court backs bloc in ban on electric pulse fishing

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 5:59 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court on Thursday backed the bloc’s decision to ban as of July the practice of using electric shocks to stun fish before scooping them up in nets.

The European Court of Justice dismissed a Dutch challenge arguing that the EU didn’t take the latest scientific evidence into account when it took the decision two years ago.

The decision will specifically hit the Dutch fishing fleet, which has invested strongly in electric pulse fishing. They argue the technique is environmentally friendly because it allows trawlers to use far less diesel and doesn’t damage the seabed.

Over 80 of the Dutch fleet’s 137 trawlers are equipped for pulse fishing.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Opponents characterize the method as industrial fishing that is wiping out fish stocks.

“The court dismisses the action brought by the Netherlands in its entirety,” the ECJ said in a statement.

The Dutch fishing federation said the decision will lead to bankruptcies in a sector already hit hard by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the ban on pulse fishing, cost will substantially rise. We already see family firms quitting after generations of fishing. More bankruptcies will come,” the federation said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet