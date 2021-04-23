France: Policewoman fatally stabbed, attacker shot dead

PARIS (AP) — A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday, and her attacker shot and killed by officers nearby, authorities said.

The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The police officer was an administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said.

The attack took place just inside the police station in Rambouillet, a town southwest of Paris known for a grandiose former royal estate.

Investigators were looking into whether there might have been a link to terrorism, but the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it is not currently involved in the investigation.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials were heading to the scene of the attack.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.