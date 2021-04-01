On Air: Ask the CIO
Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 10:07 am
PARIS (AP) — A Holy Thursday service in Paris was held at Notre Dame cathedral, which is still under construction after it was ravaged by flames just days before Easter in 2019, its spire crumbling in a shocking blaze.

The ceremony involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus’ willingness to serve. Six worshipers were chosen for the foot washing, a diverse group including medical staff, the needy and some people who are set to be baptized this Easter.

Paris Bishop Michel Aupetit led the rite, accompanied by Notre-Dame’s rector Patrick Chauvet.

Attendance at the service was sharply restricted due to the cathedral’s reconstruction and the pandemic.

