Indonesian military says submarine missing with 53 on board

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 7:35 am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military says a navy submarine is missing near the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto says the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call.

He says the submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali.

Tjahjanto says the navy has deployed warships to search the area and has asked for help from Singapore and Australia, which have submarine rescue vessels.

